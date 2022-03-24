OAKLAND — Garrett College Continuing Education is partnering with the Oakland 1884 B&O Railroad Museum to provide a course on the history of railroads of Garrett County.
The newly revised course includes a significant section on the B&O Railroad during the Civil War under the presidency of John W. Garrett, for whom Garrett County is named.
The course will cover the railroads in general terms for participants who have even a mild interest in rail travel.
Historian, author and educator Neal Brooks will describe the railroads’ development, decline and main purposes.
The course will consider railroad social and business aspects and will discuss two main companies, the B&O and Western Maryland, with remnants that are still present as part of CSX.
It will focus on passenger service to this region in the 20th century and cover smaller coal/logging railroads that disappeared but had significant impact including the Confluence and Oakland, Preston Railroad and the Jennings Brothers Railroad.
This class is intended for a general audience interested in Garrett County and in rail transportation history, not just rail fans.
The class will meet in the renovated 1884 B&O Railroad station, one of the most significant historic buildings in Oakland.
The class is scheduled each Wednesday in May at 3 p.m.
To register, call 301-387-3069 or visit https://tinyurl.com/2p95dhjf.
Final enrollment date is April 27.
