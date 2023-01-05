MCHENRY — The Garrett County Republican Women’s Club will meet Jan. 18 at Pine Lodge Steak House, McHenry. Members will gather for social time at 4:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 5:30 p.m.
The 6 p.m. meeting will begin with installation of officers by Maryland Federation of Republican Women President Sharon Carrick.
The business meeting will include planning events and programs for the year, as well as information on the annual Ruth Hinebaugh Umbel Scholarships and fund-raising.
Any person who supports the programs and platforms of the Republican Party is invited. To reserve a seat or for more information, contact the club on its Facebook page or call 301-501-0444.
