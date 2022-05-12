MCHENRY — The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of Magnolia Urgent and Primary Care in Oakland.
In a ceremony directed by Garrett County Chamber of Commerce Membership Development Manager Nick Sharps, dignitaries congratulated owner Faith Rodeheaver and her staff and family on the venture and thanked them for providing such a valuable service to the community.
Those in attendance included County Commissioners Paul Edwards, Jim Hinebaugh and Larry Tichnell; Loch Lynn Heights Town Mayor Carolyn Corley; and Business and Economic Development Specialist Connor Norman.
Garrett County diplomats Steve Bortz, David Jochynek, Connor Norman, Julie Stuck and Emily Tobin presented Faith with a First Dollar of Profit Certificate and assisted in the official ribbon cutting.
Magnolia Family Health is a locally-owned urgent and primary care office in Oakland providing health care to patients of all ages, placing the needs of the patient first. Magnolia treats minor illnesses and injuries as well as helps patients manage chronic conditions.
“Listening to Faith it’s obvious that she is on a mission to provide the best possible care and comfort to those in need. I’m certain Magnolia Urgent and Primary care will become a staple of the community in no time,” Sharps said.
