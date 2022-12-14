OAKLAND — A new Respiratory Illness Snapshot is available on the Garrett County Health Department’s website that shows the local numbers of RSV, influenza and COVID-19 cases and includes links to state and national data.
The page includes recommendations from Dr. Jennifer Corder, deputy health officer.
Visit bit.ly/gcsnapshot to view the weekly snapshot or garretthealth.org to access other important public health topics.
