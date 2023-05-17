OAKLAND — The Garrett County Health Department is calling on the community to prevent youth access to alcohol and prescription medications in the home by changing the physical environment.
Store. Monitor. Secure. is a campaign designed to reach parents, grandparents, relatives of children and youth and senior citizens.
The Partnership to End Addiction states that 90% of people with substance use disorder start using before the age of 18, half of them started before the age of 15, which is one reason the campaign is so important. Safeguarding medications and alcohol can save a life. The use of alcohol is widely accepted by most cultures in the U.S. and it is readily available in many homes. Most families do not safeguard medications or alcohol.
Data from the Youth Risk Behavior Survey 2018-2021, reveals a 17% reduction of alcohol 30-day use among Garrett County high school students and 15% reduction in binge drinking rates. Ten-year data trends show that Garrett County alcohol use rates are always higher when compared with the state rates. According to Garrett County data trends, prescription drug misuse reveals high school students have decreased use by 12%. Overall, 10-year trend data shows that Garrett County use rates are relatively equal to Maryland rates.
Over 1,000 Community Norms Surveys on Alcohol were collected in Garrett County during 2022-23. Results of that survey showed:
• 75.6% of people believe it is easy or somewhat easy for teens to gain access to alcohol.
• 63% of respondents felt a common source of alcohol for teens is underage youth taking alcohol from a parent’s home without permission or taking alcohol from someone else’s home.
Adults should properly store alcohol and medications in a safe location to reduce youth access. Monitor alcohol and/or medications by frequently tracking and counting the amounts of each one.
Lock and secure alcohol and/or medications in cabinets, using combination locks on alcohol bottles, keeping medication in a locked box and disposing of unused medication at a local medication drop box location.
Store. Monitor. Secure. campaign banners are being placed around the community at youth sport fields and at the Ruth Enlow Library in Oakland. For more information, visit www.addictionhappens.org and www.kNOwDRINKING.net.
