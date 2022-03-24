OAKLAND — Elementary and middle school students recently completed the second Play Hard, Live Clean challenge of the school year through the Garrett County Health Department.
Elementary level students engaged in at least 10 mindfulness exercises in a two-week period. These included things like drawing a picture of a happy memory, writing a note to their favorite adult or listening to some relaxing music. Students could choose from 25 exercises, all designed to improve their focus and attention span. Most of the activities were completed in the classroom.
Middle school students were challenged to complete at least 10 acts of kindness out of 25 proposed in a two-week period, including things like holding the door open for the person walking behind them or thanking the cashier at the grocery store for working hard.
“Our Play Hard, Live Clean planning team was really excited about these schools’ high participation,” said Kendra McLaughlin, director of Health Education and Outreach at the health department and campaign organizer. “This campaign is an addition to the already long list of responsibilities of the teachers, school nurses and administrators, but they have placed a high priority on helping students adopt healthy lifestyle behaviors that will serve them well throughout their lifespans.”
The campaign, in its fifth year, is designed to subtly and consistently remind students that a healthy lifestyle takes practice and repetition. “The idea is that students will hear about the PHLC challenges year after year in their classrooms, along with the health lessons that are already being taught and maybe one day embrace one (or more) of the habits they have learned and practiced,” McLaughlin said.
At Route 40 Elementary, 97% of the students completed the mindfulness challenge, with Accident and Friendsville Elementary at 95% and 92%. At Grantsville Elementary, 67% of students completed the challenge; 43% at Swan Meadow; 35% at Crellin Elementary; 9% at Broad Ford Elementary and 6% at Yough Glades.
Southern Middle School had 47% of students complete the kindness challenge. The homeroom with the highest completion rate was Angelina Simms’ sixth-grade class with 92% completion. At Northern Middle School, with 18% participation, Cathy Hershberger’s sixth-grade homeroom had 100% completion. The students and teachers in the two classrooms received Play Hard, Live Clean shirts. The next challenge is to drink more water.
At Southern and Northern High Schools, the campaign is fully online at PlayHardLiveClean.com. The 326 students registered are given opportunities to complete monthly challenges. For February, a “Test Your Alcohol IQ” challenge was issued with 114 students having completed it. At the end of each month, a random student from each high school who has completed the challenge is selected for a $20 gift card to local establishments.
Students earn a point for completing an activity and their cumulative points are applied to scholarship entries their senior year. One $500 scholarship is awarded to a senior at Northern and one to a senior at Southern. To submit a scholarship application, students are required to agree to a social media scan to ensure that their social feeds are indicative of a healthy lifestyle.
For more information, call 301-334-7730 or 301-895-3111.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.