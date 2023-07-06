Summer food program works to meet demands
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services Department is working to meet the growing needs for the Summer Food Service Program.
During the second week of the program, over 12,000 meals were provided, and in the third week, almost 20,000 meals were served, a larger increase than anticipated. “We are diligently working to enhance our ability to cater to the needs of our local families by increasing our ordering, packing, production and distribution over the next two weeks,” said Scott Germain, supervisor of food and nutrition services.
Contact Germain at 301-334-8917 or Scott.germain@gcps.net with any questions.
