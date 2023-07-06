MCHENRY — The Youghiogheny Chapter of Trout Unlimited has established a Garrett College scholarship in honor of Don Cosden, who spent 43 years as a biologist with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Service.
The Don Cosden Memorial Fund, placed with the Garrett College Foundation, will support a Garrett College fisheries student. Cosden capped his career by serving as DNR freshwater fisheries director.
The Youghiogheny Chapter initially planned to fund the scholarship for 10 years. Once Sue Cosden, Don’s widow, was informed of the scholarship, she pledged to fund it for that 10-year period.
“I expressed our gratitude to her on behalf of the chapter,” said Ken Pavol, chapter president. “Her generosity will enable the Yough Chapter to better support other worthwhile projects in our area over the next decade.”
Pavol said Don Cosden’s leadership “resulted in many conservation measures that greatly enhanced trout populations, particularly in our region.”
Cherie Krug, executive director of the Garrett College Foundation, said the Yough Chapter decision “will assist students who have the same passion for conservation as Don Cosden displayed throughout his career.”
Richard Midcap, Garrett College’s president, agreed. “Our students and our region will benefit from the generosity of the Yough Chapter and the Cosden family,” said Midcap.
