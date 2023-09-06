CUMBERLAND — A three-part webinar series for green industry professionals interested in expanding their services to include creating and enhancing woodlands and meadows will be held in October.
The cost includes a variety of recertification credits. The series will be offered Oct. 3, 10 and 17 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Developed by the Woods in Your Backyard Partnership, the program aims to inform and equip landscapers, arborists, landscape architects, horticulturalists, land managers, foresters and other green industry professionals with knowledge and skills to provide additional services to clientele while improving ecosystem health. Small-scale natural area management services include wildlife habitat enhancement and forestry practices such as reforestation and invasive control. A resource manual and checklist tool complement the training and help professionals determine which enhancement practices suit a given property.
The series starts with an assessment of the client’s property with a standard checklist to proceed with plan development and finish with the implementation of various land care practices, creating wildlife habitat, managing invasive plants, tree planting and reforesting a property. Each participant will receive a copy of the Woodland Health Practices Field Guide.
All “live” session attendees receive a certificate of attendance to obtain professional development credits. Continuing education unit approvals are pending for International Society of Arboriculture; Chesapeake Bay Landscape Professionals; Landscape Architects; PLNA Certified Horticulturalist; VNLA Certified Horticulturalist; and Society of American Foresters.
Register by Sept. 25 and receive the link to access the webinar. Visit https://extension.psu.edu/natural-areas-management-services-expanding-business-opportunities-for-green-industry-professionals.
The webinar series is provided by the Woods in Your Backyard Partnership, a collaboration of the University of Maryland Extension, Penn State Extension, Virginia Cooperative Extension, Virginia Department of Forestry, the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay/Forests for the Bay and Maryland Department of Natural Resources Forest Service.
