ROMNEY, W.VA. — Mourning dove hunters who wish to hunt from a shooting station in the controlled mourning dove hunt on South Branch Wildlife Management Area must submit applications by midnight on July 31.
The South Branch WMA is located at the upper end of what is known as the “trough section” of the South Branch River in Hardy County.
Hunting is by permit only for the first two days of the mourning dove season, Sept. 1 and 2. Hunters successful in the lottery drawing will be assigned a shooting station for one day, free of charge, and will be allowed to bring two guests. No permits will be necessary to hunt doves after Sept. 2.
Hunters may register at the WVDNR District 2 headquarters in Romney or by calling the Wildlife Resources secretary at 304-822-3551 for an application. Successful applicants will be notified by mail before Sept. 1.
Hunters successful in the drawing will be randomly assigned a day to hunt as well as a shooting station.
A map showing location of shooting stations will be included with notification of successful drawing.
2021-22 West Virginia Migratory Bird Hunting Regulations with season dates and additional information will be available at DNR offices by the end of August and will be posted on the WVDNR website, www.wvdnr.gov.
