Road closures in Mineral County
KEYSER, W.Va. — Green Mountain Road will be closed at the Pinnacle Wind Farm Entrances on Sept. 2 and 3 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for a large crane crossing.
State Route 46 will be closed to through-traffic 3.2 miles west of U.S. Route 220 Sept. 13-17 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to repair the drainage structure over Powder House Run.
Questions regarding the closure can be directed to the West Virginia Division of Highways District 5 Bridge Department at 681-320-2016.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.