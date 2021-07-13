Beaver Run Church of the Brethren schedules Bible school next month
BURLINGTON, W.Va. — Beaver Run Church of the Brethren, Beaver Run Road, will hold summer Bible school Aug. 8 with the theme “Fishers of Men” for pre-K children up to youth through 12th grade.
Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. with activities, Bible classes, craft and music sessions throughout the day. Lunch will be followed by a session ending at 3 p.m.
Residents may preregister on the Facebook event page, @:Fishers of Men:Bible School Saturday Beaver Run Church of the Brethren, Burlington, WV, or contact Racheal at 304-813-4102. Walks-in will be accepted.
