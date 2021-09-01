Weekend film events at The Indie
KEYSER, W.Va. — The second annual Paddy Town Film Festival begins at 11 a.m. Sept. 4 with over 12 films to be shown, most of them under 20 minutes in length, at The Indie On Main Arts House, 15 N. Main St.
The theme of this year’s festival is “Wild or Wonderful.” Food and drinks will be served throughout the day with filmmakers receiving awards at the close of the festival.
On Sept. 5 at 5 and 8 p.m., “Bohemian Rhapsody” will be shown to commemorate the birth date of the late Freddie Mercury, the lead vocalist and songwriter of the rock band Queen.
More information and tickets for both film events can be found on Facebook and TheIndieOnMain.com or call 304-359-42554.
