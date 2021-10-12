ARTober Fest at Timberline resort
DAVIS, W.Va. — An ARTober Fest will be held Oct. 23 from 1 to 9 p.m. at the Timberline Mountain ski resort in Davis.
Hosted in partnership with ArtSpring, the day of family activities includes chairlift rides, an artist market and demonstrations, craft workshops, nature walks and a silent auction.
Live music features The Suitcase Junket, The Cooley Gang and Chaga Tea Project. Children of all ages can “tent or treat” their way through an outdoor art market, so come in costume.
Admission is free. Chairlift rides are free for anyone picking up or purchasing a season pass.
