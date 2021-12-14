Christmas at The Grove features Santa couple

PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Christmas at The Grove will take place Dec. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Grove Cafe & Bakery, 26 Virginia Ave., will host Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus in its courtyard of lights and Christmas trees.

Caroling will feature Joe Crites and Jamie Raye.

Photographer Jodie Wimer will offer Christmas minis with Santa and hot cocoa and goodies will be available. For more information, call 304-790-1711.

