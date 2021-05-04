ROMNEY, W.Va. — Ben Townsend and Levi Houston Sanders will present “Stories of our Best-loved Tunes” with a workshop and live concert May 15 at The Bottling Works, 426 E. Main St.
The 4 p.m. workshop will include discussion about song origins, composers, regions, settings, crooked tunes, bowing styles and the like.
Participants may bring an instrument to play. Donations are accepted for the workshop.
Tickets will be available at the door for the 7:30 p.m. concert with admission discounted for Hampshire County Arts Council members.
The performance will feature old-time tunes, some dating back to the Civil War era.
Instrumentals will be a mixed duet of banjo, fiddle and guitar.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
