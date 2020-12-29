Carpendale meeting will not be held
CARPENDALE, W.Va. — The town of Carpendale has canceled its Jan. 5 public meeting due to COVID-19.
A few showers this evening, becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: December 30, 2020 @ 5:03 pm
