AUGUSTA, W.Va. — The General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Romney’s Christmas House will be in full swing Nov. 5 and 6 at Hope Christian Church on U.S. Route 50.
COVID-19 distancing will be followed and masks are recommended for the health and safety of participants.
Crafters who have been participating for over 40 years will be joined by new crafters this year. Contact Mary French Barbe at 304-822-5790 or Linda Browning at 304-822-4792 to reserve a space.
The Christmas House will be open Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Local GFWC members will have biscuits and gravy, sweet rolls, homemade vegetable soup, sandwiches, cakes, cookies, pies, candy and drinks as well as pecans and walnuts for Christmas baking.
Returning crafters include Joyce Beavers, log candles, crocheted towels and holiday arrangements; Maurice Edgar, lathe-turned bowls and vases; Liddia Beeman, signs, gnomes, gift sets and kids items; Janet Shanholtz, country furniture and decor, wax melts and candles; Tina Lee, goats milk soaps, lotions and body products; Teresa Bisset, knitted and crocheted hats, scarves and shawls; and Joan Maggio, ceramics and baskets.
New crafters are Anna Mae White, diaper cakes; Theresa Allen, glittered tumblers, night lights, makeup brush holders, coasters; Patricia Buckley, cocoa bombs, homemade dog treats; Greg Snyder, woodworking items; Arielle Powers, farmhouse decor, doormats, jewelry; Cara Lynn Diehl, beaded jewelry, bookmarks and pictures; Stephanie Fulcher, acrylic paintings; and Kimberly Garver, bowl cozies, ornaments, candles in antique glassware.
