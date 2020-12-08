WASHINGTON — A student at Frankfort High School has been nominated by U.S. Rep. David B. McKinley, R-W.Va., to attend West Point.
Xander Shoemake of Ridgeley, West Virginia, is among nine students from the First Districted nominated to U.S. service academies by McKinley. Nomination by a member of Congress is the first step in the process toward appointment to a military academy.
“Nominating deserving young people for the opportunity of a lifetime is one of the best parts of my job,” McKinley said.
“These young men and women will be the next generation of leaders,” said McKinley.
Nominations are based on academic merit, moral character, scholarship, leadership potential, career goals and motivation. Admittance to any of our nation’s service academies is highly competitive, with a limited number of cadets being accepted each year. This nomination is merely one step in the academy application process. The nominated students must now meet the academy’s individual admission requirements in order to receive an appointment.
Shoemake is a member of the Rocketry Club and National Honor Society at Frankfort. He is also a member of the Cumberland Civil Air Patrol and Cadet Commander Civil Air Patrol Squadron MD-065.
He was awarded the West Virginia Golden Horseshoe and Woodmen of the World American History Award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.