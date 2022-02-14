KEYSER, W.Va. — Faculty and staff at West Virginia University Potomac State College are eager to once again welcome prospective students in person during Discover Potomac State Day on Feb. 21.
“The most exciting thing about this event is bringing prospective students back on campus and witnessing their excitement as they immerse themselves into their college exploration while touring the campus, meeting current students and asking faculty and staff questions about financial aid, classes and other topics of interest,” said Program Manager Lesley Stark.
The event features information stations, an academic fair, application reviews and other available resources like diversity, library and mental and physical health. A complimentary lunch and gift will be provided.
A pop-up hot chocolate bar will be offered along with creating memories by taking selfies with family and friends alongside the vollege’s oversized HOME letters. For those who want to experience more campus life, the women’s and men’s basketball teams are scheduled for tip-off at 5 and 7 p.m., respectively.
“No matter where you are in your college exploration process, we will help you discover the opportunities available by starting or continuing your college experience at Potomac State College. We offer a unique opportunity to experience the benefits of the WVU system on a small campus,” said Beth Little, dean of enrollment management and university relations.
Students who have applied for admission and those who apply during the event will be entered in a drawing for a $500 scholarship and a $500 book scholarship.
To register in advance, visit http://go.wvu.edu/discoverPSC. For information regarding the event, contact the Office of Enrollment Services at 304-788-6820 or go2psc@mail.wvu.edu.
For those unable to attend the event, sign up for a Tour Guide Live virtual session at potomacstatecollege.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.