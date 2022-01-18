Cresaptown, MD (21502)

Today

A few showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 31F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

A few showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 31F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.