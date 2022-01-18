CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore has announced the 2022 SMART529 When I Grow Up student and teacher essay contest.
Students submit, in 100 words or less, an essay that explains what they want to be when they grow up. Entries will be judged on originality, creativity and the importance of post-secondary education. In its 15th year, the contest gives kindergarten through fifth graders a chance to win both SMART529 savings for higher education and cash prizes for their schools.
Teachers of those grades have the opportunity to receive a $2,500 cash prize.
Entries will be judged among five regions in three age groups, making for 15 regional winners. The 15 winners will be awarded $500 invested into SMART529 college savings accounts and one grand prize winner will be randomly selected to receive $5,000 in SMART529 scholarship money. Each winner’s school will receive a $500 award.
Entry forms are available at www.SMART529.com and at elementary schools throughout the state. The deadline is Feb. 25.
