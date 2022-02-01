KEYSER, W.Va. — Energy Express is seeking AmeriCorps members to help bridge the summer literacy gap for youth while earning money for college. The program dates are June 9-July 29.
AmeriCorps members make a difference by being part of a team. They earn a $2,350 living allowance and $1,375 education award.
To serve as mentors or community coordinators, applicants must be 18 years old by the start of the program. Applications are available at www.energyexpress and are due March 1.
Energy Express is an award-winning, six-week reading and nutrition program that helps children entering first through third grades overcome the summer slide that occurs when youths fall behind academically, while also providing nutritious meals for the students.
“Mentors this summer will benefit from being a part of the program by being able to build connections with children and with other mentors,” said Hannah Raines, 2021 site supervisor. “They will be a part of a close-knit team and be exposed to a professional setting that fosters a fun and creative environment.”
“Serving as an AmeriCorps member is a solid summer experience in preparation for a professional job,” said Margaret Miltenberger, West Virginia University Extension Service, 4-H extension agent. “It helps to prepare you for organization, planning, team work and professionalism whether you plan to work as a teacher or in another career field.”
For questions about submitting applications, contact the Mineral County Family Resource Network at mineralcountyfamilyresourcenetwork@gmail.com or 304-788-9099 or the WVU Mineral County Extension Office at 304-788-3621.
Energy Express is a program under the leadership of WVU Extension Service’s 4-H Youth Development program. The Community Trust Foundation and United Way are partners in supporting the Mineral County program.
