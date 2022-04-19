BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — High school students are competing in the West Virginia Envirothon at Cacapon Resort State Park on April 21 and 22.
Five-member teams explore current environmental and earth sciences within the framework of five disciplines: aquatics, forestry, soils, wildlife and a scenario where students take on the role of an environmental planning commission tasked with reducing waste in a fictional West Virginia city and county.
Students are tested on their skills, problem-solving abilities and knowledge about natural resources, conservation and the environment.
Teams are expected from Braxton, Clay, Doddridge, Hampshire, Hardy, Jackson, Mineral, Monroe, Roane and Upshur counties.
“We’re excited to be back in person for this year’s West Virginia Envirothon at Cacapon Resort State Park,” said West Virginia Envirothon Committee Chair Wayne McKeever. “Students, advisers and volunteers look forward to the experience, challenge and the camaraderie that Envirothon brings each year.
“We will also be celebrating our 25th event during this year’s competition,” McKeever said.
The West Virginia Envirothon Committee will award $15,000 in college scholarships at the close of the competition to the highest-placing teams. Teachers/advisers are eligible for teacher and school stipends for having a team compete at the Envirothon, and teams who win each of the five stations receive station award prizes for both team members and advisers.
Sponsors for the West Virginia Envirothon include the Weyerhaeuser Foundation, Berkshire Hathaway Energy Gas Transmission and Storage, the West Virginia Conservation Agency, the Elk Conservation District, the Northern Panhandle Conservation District, the Oakland Foundation and the West Virginia Department of Education.
Numerous volunteers make up the West Virginia Envirothon Committee, which includes representatives from the West Virginia Association of Conservation Districts, the West Virginia Division of Forestry, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, the West Virginia Conservation Agency, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service and several of the state’s 14 conservation districts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.