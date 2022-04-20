FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — Fort Ashby Days, scheduled for April 29-May 1, is planned as a weekend of activities for all ages.
The celebration kicks off April 29 with a concert at the Fort Museum by Shanty Irish at 7 p.m.
Festivities begin at 10 a.m. April 30 with a grand feature parade from the Mineral County fairgrounds on state Route 28 to Ashby’s Fort Museum. Activities include craft demonstrations with a blacksmith, woodworkers and clothiers, food tents, musical offerings, lectures, games for children and an 18th century encampment with military drills and musket demonstrations.
New to Fort Ashby Days this year is Rachel O’Connell, who brings life to the role of an 18th century natural philosopher. McConnell will display and interpret her collection of flora and fauna, fossils and skeletons. Children’s activities will take place in the new pavilion behind the museum visitor center.
Also on April 30, Jim Morris will play a collection of his fiddles and banjos that he has created from cigar boxes, frying pans and just about anything that can make a sound. Jim Hoey will talk about the culture and history of the region in Colonial times. Gun collectors will show their weapons and a cannon will roar with fire several times. New interpretive exhibits of the French and Indian War will be on display in the Old Fort Museum.
Activities are scheduled until 5 p.m. on April 30 and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 1.
For tickets to the Shanty Irish concert and more information about the event, visit www.FortAshby.org.
