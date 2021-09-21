Cresaptown, MD (21502)

Today

Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. High around 75F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.