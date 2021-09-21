FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — Numerous activities are planned during Fort Ashby Days on Oct. 1-3.
The event, hosted by Ashby’s Fort Museum, begins at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 with an outdoor concert by country singer Glen Shelton, who will perform his “That’s Love, God & Country” show.
Audience members should bring a blanket or chair and a fee will be charged.
At 10 a.m. on Oct. 2, a grand feature parade will travel from the Mineral County Fairgrounds along state Route 28 to the Old Fort on Dan’s Run Road. A flag-raising will start the day of craft demonstrations by woodworkers, a blacksmith, an 18th century clothier, a gunsmith, musical instrument maker and more.
Some of the demonstrators, along with other vendors, will offer their wares for sale.
James Hoey will talk about local history and the role Ashby’s Fort played in the formation of the nation. Children’s activities range from tie-dyeing T-shirts to assisting the blacksmith to marching as a soldier from 1755.
Historical reenactors from the French and Indian War (1755-1763) will be camping at the site for the weekend, cooking their own food — with occasional samples for visitors — demonstrating military skills, firing their muskets and a cannon.
Jim Morris, who makes fiddles from cigar boxes and banjos from salad bowls, will be on hand playing music with friends.
Reopening with new exhibits will be Ashby’s Fort Museum with interpretive displays and biographical information about the people involved in and around the fort in its heyday — a Delaware war chieftain, the women of the fort, a French Marine, and Capt. John Ashby and his wife Jane, all made vivid in sight and sound. The activities will close at 5 p.m.
The community celebration continues Oct. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a concert by Mountainside Baroque playing 18th century instruments.
