KEYSER, W.Va. — A presentation of Iranian culture, “From Iran with Love,” is coming to The Indie On Main on Nov. 14 from 1 to 9 p.m.
The event showcases a group of award-winning Iranian artists in the form of short films, live music and art exhibition, followed by an Iranian meal.
The 11 short subject films cover diverse contemporary issues from everyday stories about beauty salons and finding a parking spot to more heated issues of abortion and sexual frustrations.
An original arrangement of tunes inspired by traditional folk music will feature a variety of traditional Iranian string and percussion instruments, including the four-stringed sitar.
“From Iran with Love” is presented by Keyser resident Arman Fallahkhair and Florida filmmaker Shahrzad Dadgar, with help of their friends Q-mars Haeri and Mahour Manshaee.
The presentation is in partnership with the Paddy Town Film Festival and The Indie On Main Charitable Trust. For more information, call 304-359-4254.
A donation will be collected for the event.
