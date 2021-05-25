CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra has been approved for a $10,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support musician salaries and logistical costs of performing during the upcoming 2021-2022 season.
The project will help the group take music to areas of the state without easy access to live, orchestral music. The WVSO’s project is among the more than 1,100 projects across America totaling nearly $27 million that were selected during this second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year 2021 funding.
