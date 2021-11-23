MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — The Hardy County Chamber of Commerce is promoting a Christmas Stroll on Dec. 1 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Participating businesses include Classy & Chic Consignment, Oak Summit, Hardy County Health & Wellness Center, Cakes & More, Sweet & Treats on Main, Gennaro’s Italian Restaurant, Mountain Mamma’s, South Fork Pharmacy, White Barn, The Nail Boutique, Tony’s Flea Market, O’Neill’s Restaurant, The Studio Salon and Hair Hut.
Each business will have specials as well as drop-off boxes for the Christmas food drive. Donors will be entered to win a grand prize provided by many different local businesses.
The chamber is holding a contest for the best business Christmas decorations.
Pilgrim’s is offering a $1,000 prize for the contest. Businesses should send their photos to execdirector@hardycountychamber.org by Dec. 25.
The winner will be selected by Dec. 31. All photos will be shared on the chamber’s Facebook page.
