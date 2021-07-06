BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — The Hillbilly Gypsies will perform at Berkeley Springs State Park July 10 at 5:30 p.m., kicking off the 2021 Morgan Arts Council Summer Concerts in the Park series.
Hailing from the Mountain State, The Hillbilly Gypsies band has been making and performing its own brand of old-time bluegrass and original mountain music for almost two decades. The five-member group is best known for high-energy live performances that feature fast picking skills and musical arrangements, mixed with comedic wit and vocal harmonies.
Local fiddler Robbie Mann, who hails from Great Cacapon, joins founding members Trae and Jamie Lynn Buckner in performing at this year’s concert.
The Ice House, corner of Independence and Mercer, two blocks north of the park, serves as the rain location.
Sponsors for this year’s series are River Bend Family Medicine, Stay Sure Plus Berkeley Springs Inn, Gat Creek Furniture, Lot 12 Public House, and The Naked Olive. Funding provided by the West Virginia Commission on the Arts and local hotel-motel tax revenues.
For detailed information on the concert series and participating performers, visit macicehouse.org or call 304-258-2300.
