KEYSER, W.Va. — DB Djanco will perform Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. at The Indie On Main.
The indie band from Morgantown plays music primarily in the folk, punk, rock and western tradition.
Ezekiel, a rap recording artist from Cumberland, will open the show.
Doors will open at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 8 p.m.
The show will also be streamed online at The Indie On Main YouTube channel.
More information and tickets are available online at TheIndieOnMain.com, or by calling the theater at 304-359-4254.
