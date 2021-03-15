KEYSER, W.Va. — Hundred Proof, a West Virginia band playing music in the style of Southern rock, will perform March 20 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Indie on Main, 15 N. Main St.
The event is open to the public. Members of the group are Ben Cerami, vocals and lead guitar; Leah Ruffner, rhythm guitar, bass, and backup vocals; Leon Dubansky, keyboards and bass; and Collin Davie, drums and percussion.
Tickets and more information about the event is available at www.theindieonmain.com or Facebook or by calling 304-359-4254.
