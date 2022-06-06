KEYSER, W.Va. — Business administration and technology instructor JoAnn Burnett was named the 2022 Outstanding Professor of the Year at West Virginia University Potomac State College.
Burnett started teaching computer information systems at Potomac State as an adjunct instructor during the 2017-2018 academic year. She then became a visiting professor in business during the 2018-2019 academic year, followed by a tenure track position in 2019-2020.
Burnett also serves as an online instructor with the WVU Reed College of Media, Marketing & Communications graduate program.
She earned her Master of Science degree in integrated marketing communications from the WVU Reed College of Media; her Regents Bachelor of Arts degree from WVU Potomac State College and studied computer science at Western Connecticut State University.
Students who nominated Burnett for Outstanding Professor offered the following comments:
“Her teaching style makes things understandable, retainable and useful.”
“She has helped me in my college journey each time I have ever needed it.”
“Though COVID-19 has made my college career trying at times, she was easily reachable during online schooling when I had any questions or concerns regarding my class work.”
Burnett’s colleagues offered the following comments:
“Her work is always representative of her best effort and shows tremendous dedication to our unit and Potomac State College.”
“Approaches student success through academic advising, pedagogy and program/curriculum development.”
“Always has a positive attitude, provides positive but constructive feedback, and brings a wealth of knowledge from previous endeavors.”
Burnett had the honor of carrying the academic mace and leading the faculty procession into the 2022 commencement.
