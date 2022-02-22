KEYSER, W.Va. — Local representatives with environmental careers will present hands-on activities and answer questions about careers in their fields at the Mineral County Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Festival at West Virginia University Potomac State College on March 26 from noon to 4 p.m.
Interacting with nature’s wildlife is a great way to grow visitors’ understanding of nature. Get up close and personal with native snake species presented by West Virginia’s Division of Natural Resources or enjoy a bird song symphony where participants can learn to identify common birds by their songs and calls.
Some of the earliest environmentalists were foresters, wildlife and fisheries biologists, water quality specialists and law enforcement officers. These people make careers by ensuring that natural resources are managed and protected so future generations can enjoy them.
A natural resource degree is one of the more versatile degrees because students can branch out in different career directions. Many fields have concentrations in chemistry, physics and biology. Algebra, trigonometry and calculus are also fundamental courses for these career paths. Forest engineering, computer science and geographic information systems courses are required for forestry students while linking them to the latest technology.
Visit West Virginia’s Soil Tunnel Trailer to better understand what it’s like underground. Celebrate 100 years of the Monongahela National Forest with interactive activities that encourage students to learn about the history, beliefs and management of the national forest.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection will demonstrate how a marble rolls through a constructed web of recycled materials. Participants will also experience the Steam Cleaner Pinball game presented by the Cacapon Institute.
Environmental stations are just one of the many types of STEM activities offered. For more information on the Mineral County STEM Network, visit http://mineralstem.com/. For regular updates on the STEM Festival, visit https://www.facebook.com/MineralCountySTEM.
