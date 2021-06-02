CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the winner of the statewide Kids Kick Opioids contest, a public service announcement partnership with elementary and middle schools that encourages students to raise awareness of prescription painkiller abuse.
Judges selected Liliona McKenzie Wright, 14, of Rivesville Elementary/Middle School in Marion County as the statewide winner. They chose the eighth-grader’s artwork from entries submitted by students across West Virginia.
Wright’s winning design features a drawing of a woman crying with a thought bubble depicting prescription pills above her head. “She was beautiful like a porcelain doll until she picked up the bottle, beauty began to fade as the doll cracked and shattered…,” the illustration reads.
Wright’s design will soon appear in newspapers across West Virginia as the attorney general’s next public service announcement.
Judges also recognized Caitlin Modesitt, an eighth-grade student at Ravenswood Middle School in Jackson County, as the statewide runner-up. Her design will appear with Liliona’s on the attorney general’s website.
Judges recognized winning entries from 67 students overall. Liliona, Caitlin and each of the regional winners will have their work displayed at the State Capitol in the fall.
