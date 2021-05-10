MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The Martinsburg VA Medical Center has again achieved the Pathway to Excellence designation by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, a subsidiary of the American Nurses Association.
The Veterans Administration hospital for former military personnel remains the only health care organization in West Virginia to achieve this national certification, and was the first VA facility in the country to receive it.
“The Pathway to Excellence redesignation means we have demonstrated our commitment to creating a positive nursing environment, with an emphasis on shared decision making and safe patient care,’’ said Sandra Sullivan, chief nurse executive.
The facility consists of the main medical center and seven community based outpatient clinics that utilize over 700 nursing staff to serve veterans. The clinics are VA-staffed and are located in Cumberland, Hagerstown and Fort Detrick in Maryland, Petersburg and Franklin in, West Virginia, and Harrisonburg and Stephens City in Virginia. The Martinsburg VA Medical Center also supports the Vet Center in Martinsburg and the Culpeper and Winchester national cemeteries in Virginia.
“’This prestigious re-designation acknowledges the world class nursing care and practice that Team Martinsburg provides to our honored veterans,” said Kenneth W. Allensworth, Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and medical center director.
According to the ANCC, for an organization to earn the Pathway to Excellence distinction, it must successfully undergo a thorough review process of the facility’s practices, policies and culture. This designation confirms to the public that the medical center is committed to nurses and their contributions in the workplace, while encouraging other nurses to join their colleagues in this desirable and nurturing environment.
“As the nurse recruiter, the Pathway to Excellence framework provides a way to promote our positive workplace core values to prospective nursing applicants and new hires looking to join an outstanding team,’’ said Tamara Lloyd, a registered nurse.
To learn more about nursing careers at the Martinsburg location, visit www.USAJOBS.com or call Lloyd at 304-263-0811, ext. 3708.
