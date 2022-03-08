MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mary G. Roush will become the third female in nine decades to don the buckskins and carry the rifle as the 68th Mountaineer Mascot.
Roush was named the 2022-23 Mountaineer Mascot at the men’s basketball game in the West Virginia University Coliseum, becoming the first freshman to serve in the role and fulfilling her lifelong dream.
Prior to Roush, Natalie Tennant (1990-91) and Rebecca Durst (2009-10) have been the only women to serve in the coveted position since the first official Mountaineer was selected in 1934.
Roush, an advertising and public relations major minoring in sports communication, describes herself as “just a girl from rural West Virginia.”
A member of the Mountaineer Maniacs and Public Relations Student Society of America, Roush serves as an intern with WVU Athletics Video, affording her the opportunity to attend multiple sporting events and help with broadcast video board shows.
“The Mountaineer is not just a mascot. It is a leader. And I will proudly lead my university and state with love and passion — my home among the hills,” Roush said. “I also hope to serve as an inspiration for young girls for generations to come.”
In a “Passing of the Rifle” ceremony, Roush will accept the responsibilities of the Mountaineer Mascot from Colson Glover on April 22.
For additional information, contact Sonja Wilson, senior adviser of the Mountaineer Mascot program, at Sonja.Wilson@mail.wvu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.