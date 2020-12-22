WASHINGTON, D.C. — The office of U.S. Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., recently passed a milestone for constituent service, surpassing 1,000 cases resolved in 2020. This year has seen a significant increase in the caseload from previous years.
When a constituent needs help with a federal agency, whether it’s securing benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs, helping secure Economic Impact Payments from the IRS or assisting in unemployment claims, McKinley’s staff has stepped in to help find a solution.
“The public health and economic crisis we faced this year has placed a strain on many families in West Virginia,” said McKinley. “In their moment of need, many turned to us to assist them navigate the bureaucracy and solve problems.”
“Our dedicated constituent service team never stopped working,” said McKinley. “From the time a call comes in from a constituent who needs help, they’re on the ball. They’re vigilant and don’t take ‘no’ for an answer.”
“Whether it was dealing with the backlog of unemployment claims, navigating small business assistance, or helping West Virginia families stranded overseas during the initial days of COVID-19, our team has been quietly working behind the scenes to make a difference,” added McKinley.
