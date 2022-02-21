MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The Martinsburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center is partnering with the National Disabled Veterans Golf Clinic to bring the sport of golf to its inpatient veterans.
The golf clinic provided the facility with five shuffle golf game mats to kick-start the program for inpatient veterans that promotes not only physical well-being but helps cognitive focus, boosts morale and promotes social interaction.
“Continued social interaction during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a top priority for our veterans,” said Darren Yowell, recreation specialist.
Veterans enrolled in inpatient mental health programs focus on strategy, friendly competition and mental focus, while the community living center veterans emphasize leisure and adapt to the game with lighter and shorter putters.
The Martinsburg VAMC Recreation Therapy team recognizes the importance of recreation in the rehabilitation and overall improvement of health and wellness for its veterans and works towards a whole health model approach to treatment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.