mud bog
Steven R.Bittner

FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — Registration is now open for the four-wheel drive Mud Bog at this year’s Mineral County Fair.

The stock and modified classes will run Friday, June 25, at 7 p.m. and the super stock and super modified classes will compete Saturday, June 26, at 7 p.m. 

To register, visit www.mineralcountyfair.org/registration/mud-bog-2021/

The 72nd annual fair runs June 22-26.

For more information, call the fair office at 304-298-3712.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video