FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — Registration is now open for the four-wheel drive Mud Bog at this year’s Mineral County Fair.
The stock and modified classes will run Friday, June 25, at 7 p.m. and the super stock and super modified classes will compete Saturday, June 26, at 7 p.m.
To register, visit www.mineralcountyfair.org/registration/mud-bog-2021/
The 72nd annual fair runs June 22-26.
For more information, call the fair office at 304-298-3712.
