FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — Weekly passes are now available for the Mineral County Fair.
The fair runs from Tuesday through Saturday at the fairgrounds in Fort Ashby.
Tickets are available until 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the Mineral County Extension Office, Keyser; M&T Bank, Fort Ashby; Grady’s One Stop, Fort Ashby; and the Mineral County Fair Office.
Registration is also open for the four-wheel drive Mud Bog.
The stock and modified classes will run Friday at 7 p.m. and the super stock and super modified classes will compete Saturday at 7 p.m.
To register, visit www.mineralcountyfair.org/registration/mud-bog-2021/.
