CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey underscored the seriousness of human trafficking and urged all citizens to take an active role in learning to identify and eradicate the growing criminal industry.
His call to action coincides with National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, which is recognized each January.
Human trafficking is defined as commercial sex or labor that is induced by force, fraud or coercion. It is considered the second largest criminal industry in the world today, second only to drug trafficking, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
West Virginia’s increased rate of drug addiction, poverty and its large number of children in foster care make the state especially susceptible to human trafficking.
The Attorney General’s Office established best practices in 2017 aimed at raising awareness about human trafficking.
Since then, the office has offered intensive training to more than 7,000 people. This includes 1,100 law enforcement officers, plus numerous other groups, including medical professionals, social service workers, students, school personnel, community members and civic groups across the Mountain State.
