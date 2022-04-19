ROMNEY, W.Va. — Mount Storm Lake’s boat ramp and parking area will be closed from June 1 through Aug. 29 to work on significant improvements to the Grant County lake, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced.
The work includes installation of a permanent concrete ramp, a courtesy dock, a paved handicap access parking area and walkway to the ramp, reconstruction of storm drains and recontouring and basing of the parking lot.
“Unfortunately, there are no other publicly available access locations to the lake currently,” said Brandon Keplinger, District 2 fisheries biologist.
For more information about the project, contact the District 2 office in Romney at 304-822-3551.
