KEYSER, W.Va. — The Indie On Main, 15 N. Main St., will present two music events, with proceeds supporting The Indie on Main Charitable Trust, which promotes artists and the arts in all its forms by lowering barriers to participation and engagement.
Performing on March 27 beginning at 7:30 p.m. will be The Devil’s Academy, a punk metal band from Baltimore, followed by The Downtrokes, a local indie punk band hailing from Western Maryland.
Taking the stage March 28 at 6 p.m. will be Magnum Jack, a nouveau rock and roll band from Morgantown, followed by local rockers Pinnacle.
Both bands play original tunes along with some old favorites.
For more information, directions, or inquiries call 304-359-4254 or visit the website theindieonmain.com.
