KEYSER, W.Va. — The Mountain Streams Music and Arts Festival, hosted by Mineral County Tourism and the Mineral County Chamber of Commerce, is set for Aug. 14 at the Mineral County Fairgrounds.
The festival is one of several areas pertaining to tourism that was discussed during a Zoom meeting with officials from the West Virginia Tourism Office during Mineral County Day 2021 in conjunction with the opening of the state Legislature.
Board members from various organizations, business owners, community members, the Mountain Arts Guild and Mountain Streams Radio are collaborating to help plan the festival.
Appalachian performers from throughout the region are scheduled to appear, according to Ashley Centofonti, Mineral County tourism director.
A workshop for kids to build musical instruments from household items also is planned for the event, she said.
Commissioner Chelsea Ruby and Deputy Director Emily Hatfield from the West Virginia Tourism Office joined the Feb 10 discussion with the Mineral County delegation.
The state Tourism Office will assist in promoting the music festival to draw visitors into the county, Centofonti said
“Tourism is crucial for Mineral County for many reasons. Tourists will spend money in our local businesses and stay the night in our hotels,” Centofonti said. “In turn, that will help boost our local economy.
“But what we are also doing is bringing our community together to celebrate what makes our county unique,” Centofonti said.
Also participating in the tourism video conference were board members from the Mineral County Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Mineral Chamber of Commerce, the Mineral County Development Authority, the Mineral County Commission and the Mineral County Day planning committee.
