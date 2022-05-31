Scholarship helps more than 3,000
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The State Treasurer’s Office has awarded more than 3,000 West Virginia students the Hope Scholarship education savings account for the 2022-2023 school year.
The Hope Scholarship Program was created by the Legislature last year. The state treasurer serves as chair of the Hope Scholarship board.
The education savings account is available for kindergarten through 12th grade students to allow parents to use the state portion of their child’s education funding to tailor an individualized learning experience that works best for their child.
The scholarship amount varies each school year. For more information on the program, visit www.hopescholarshipwv.com.
