Pink wreaths mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month

KEYSER, W.Va. — In recognition of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Mineral County commissioners with the Mineral County Community Educational Outreach Service hung pink wreaths on the front doors of the county courthouse.
“The Limestone CEOS club made the wreaths and works to raise awareness,” said Nancy Kelly, club president. “We appreciate the support from our county commissioners.”
The commissioners, Roger Leatherman, Dr. Richard Lechliter and Jerry Whisner, shared a declaration announcing Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the recommendations.
In 2020, as estimated 1,470 West Virginia women will be diagnosed with breast cancer and approximately 290 women will die from the disease. Breast cancer continues to be a leading cause of cancer related deaths among women in the Mountain State.
In recognition of the important lifesaving early detection practices available for breast cancer, the Mineral County Commission proclaimed October 2020 as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. They urged all Mineral County women to become aware that they are at risk for developing breast cancer and to discuss screening with their health care providers.
Residents interested in learning about service and education opportunities with the Mineral County CEOS may contact the WVU Mineral County Extension Service at 304-788-3621 or by emailing Margaret Miltenberger at rm.miltenberger@mail.wvu.edu. WVU Extension programs are open to everyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.