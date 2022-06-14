KEYSER, W.Va. — West Virginia University Potomac State College will offer a mental health and addiction studies major starting in the fall semester. Earning an associate of arts degree will allow graduates to either enter the workforce or pursue an advanced degree such as a Bachelor of Arts in mental health and addiction studies on the Morgantown campus.
The major will provide a broad knowledge base in mental health, prevention, intervention and community impacts with a focus on addiction treatment and recovery. Courses will include psychology, sociology, child development and family studies.
A counseling preparatory focus provides a direct path to the bachelor’s degree on the Morgantown campus or to pursue graduate studies in counseling, social work, public health or other health-related disciplines. The median annual wage for substance abuse, behavioral disorder and mental health counselors was $48,520 in May 2021.
For further information or to enroll, contact Enrollment Services at go2psc@mail.wvu.edu or 304-788-6820.
