KEYSER, W.Va. — Potomac Valley Hospital recently achieved certification as an acute stroke ready hospital through The Joint Commission and the American Heart Association, the first critical access hospital in the West Virginia University Health System to achieve the distinction and the third hospital in the state to do so.
PVH is designated as a hospital that provides the highest quality care to stroke patients following an onsite review by the accrediting agencies. Hospitals must meet the requirements of The Joint Commission’s Disease-Specific Care Certification Program, which includes having a dedicated stroke-focused program staffed by highly qualified medical professionals trained in stroke care. Hospitals must establish collaboration with local emergency management systems, have rapid diagnostic and laboratory testing available 24 hours per day, provide access to telemedicine technology that allows staff to work directly with providers from larger medical facilities and establish agreements with larger facilities to allow for seamless transfer of patients.
“The acute stroke ready hospital certification shows the hard work and dedication of the staff at PVH,” said Mark Boucot, president and CEO of Potomac Valley Hospital. “This accomplishment takes extensive collaboration and coordination among all departments of the hospital. The staff did a great job meeting the standards required by The Joint Commission and the American Heart Association. PVH strives to achieve excellence in all that we do, because that is what we would do when caring for our own family members. This certification has made us take a data-driven approach to be the best for the patients we serve.”
The certification provides access to acute stroke services for residents in Mineral County and surrounding communities by ensuring quality, efficient care prior to transfer to a primary or comprehensive stroke center. If patients who are experiencing stroke symptoms receive proper treatment quickly, the potential to save lives and improve patient outcomes increases.
“This certification tells the people in our area that the staff at PVH is continually working to improve the care provided,” said Dr. Michael Gould, stroke medical director. “To become stroke-certified requires a great deal of time and effort and demonstrates a dedication to community that is second to none. I am very proud to be affiliated with this hospital.”
