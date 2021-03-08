KINGWOOD, W.Va. — The planning committee for the fourth Preston County Music and Arts Festival has decided to have the event Aug. 7 from 1 to 10 p.m. on South Price Street in Kingwood.
Last year, before the festival was canceled because of the pandemic, the committee voted to expand it to include Taylor County. Participation is open to musicians, artists, vendors and other residents of both counties.
Booths are available for a fee.
Planners want painters, sculptors, pottery makers and others; singers, dancers, actors, poets and musicians; color and beauty consultants, masseuses, and manicurists for a day spa; and vendors to provide ribs, pulled pork, hamburgers, hot dogs, fresh cut fries, ice cream and other quality foods.
Committee members are Paul Burger, Lynn Housner, Robin Knotts and Janet Szilagyi.
Individuals and vendors interested in participating should send an email with a video of their music, a picture of their art, or a menu of food items to Housner at lhousner@mail.wvu.edu by April 15.
Spaces are limited and will be assigned on a first-come basis.
The event is co-sponsored by the Preston Community Arts Center and the Arts Council of Preston County. For more information, call Housner at 304-441-2315 or 304-282-1412.
